13 May 2024

19

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia

On May 13, 2024, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Terhi Hakala.

During the event, an exchange of views took place on the current partnership agenda and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU. Cooperation in the field of environmental protection, green and digital transformation, education, energy and the transport and logistics industry were identified as priority areas.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the agenda of the Joint Conference of Turkmenistan and the EU, dedicated to the fruitful 30 year cooperation. Organizational issues of the Ministerial Conference in the “Central Asia – European Union” format, which will be held in Ashgabat, were also considered.