Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,145 in the last 365 days.

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia

13 May 2024

19

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia

On May 13, 2024, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Terhi Hakala.

During the event, an exchange of views took place on the current partnership agenda and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU. Cooperation in the field of environmental protection, green and digital transformation, education, energy and the transport and logistics industry were identified as priority areas.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the agenda of the Joint Conference of Turkmenistan and the EU, dedicated to the fruitful 30 year cooperation. Organizational issues of the Ministerial Conference in the “Central Asia – European Union” format, which will be held in Ashgabat, were also considered.

You just read:

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more