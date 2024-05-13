Springfield Central High School Students Honored for Burn Safety Videos 

STOW — A Springfield Central High School student has won first prize in the Department of Fire Services’ annual Burn Awareness Video Contest and a second student received an honorable mention, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said today.

“In an average year, people under 18 account for more than 20% of burn-related emergency department visits in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Many of these serious and even life-changing injuries can be prevented through awareness, education, and avoiding risky behavior. Our annual Burn Awareness Video Contest gives young people the chance to spread a positive safety message to their peers. I want to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who participated for supporting such an important cause.”

Mateo Cintron, a senior at Springfield Central High School, took top honors for his entry, "The Three C’s of Burn Safety,” which co-starred fellow SCHS students. The video advises viewers of what to do in the event of a serious burn: Cool the burn with cool water for 20 minutes, Call 9-1-1 for a severe burn right away, and Cover the injury in loose cling film.

The grand prize, a 4K Ultra HD digital video camera, was presented to Mateo by Michael Bonina of the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association at a brief ceremony at SCHS on May 9. Also on hand were State Fire Marshal Davine, Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield firefighters, and Erin McDonald of Shriners Children’s Boston, a contest co-sponsor and the longest running exclusively pediatric, verified burn center in New England.

“The Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association is proud to sponsor the Department of Fire Services’ annual Burn Awareness Video Contest,” said MPIUA President and CEO Barbara Peterson Law. “We would like to congratulate all the high schools that participated, and especially all the contest winners. Education is the key to prevention, and each of their videos was both educational and informative.”

“Burn injuries can be devastating and education is the key to prevention,” said Frances Marthone, Ph.D., RN, Shriners Children’s Boston Administrator. “A pillar of the Shriners Children’s mission is education, including teaching the public about ways to minimize burn injuries at home, school and in the community. The DFS Burn Awareness Video Contest aligns with our mission and we are honored to celebrate the creativity of our Massachusetts high school students.”

The second-place entry was “Idiot’s Guide to Fire Safety,” submitted by Gianna Casale, Sophia Cole, Patrick Ellsasser, Troy Gregory, Andrew Kean, and Tyler Smith of Nauset Regional High School in Eastham. The video reminds viewers to change the alkaline batteries in their smoke alarms twice a year, unplug heating devices like curling irons when you’re done using them, and keep lit candles away from curtains or anything else that can burn. They received a $100 gift card from Best Buy courtesy of Shriners Children’s Boston.

Ella Moe and Sierra Hart of Dartmouth High School won third place for “DHNN Starts Now,” which focused on candle safety by reminding viewers never to leave a lit candle unattended. They received a $50 Best Buy gift card from Shriners Children’s Boston.

Honorable mention went to Zada Wallace of Boston Latin Academy for “Burn Awareness II;” Isabella Cardoso and Ava Nicholson of Dartmouth High School for “Fire Safety 101;” and Victor Alvarado Colon of Springfield Central High School for “Fire Destroys.”

All six videos will be featured on the Department of Fire Services’ social media platforms throughout the week. They can be viewed in a playlist on the DFS YouTube channel. You can learn more about the contest and view prior-year finalists at the DFS website.

