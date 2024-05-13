Office Evolution Celebrates Grand Opening in West Palm Beach, May 22
Connect, Celebrate, and Enter to Win a Free Month MembershipWEST PLAM BEACH, FL, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office Evolution, a membership-based workspace community, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest South Florida location in West Palm Beach, FL. The premier co-working space, located at 1501 Belvedere Rd, Suite 500, invites the community for its grand opening celebration on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Guests are welcome to tour the facility, network with other professionals, and have the exciting opportunity to win a Free Month of Membership at Office Evolution to experience what the space has to offer.
Kevin and Giedre Priddy will be at the helm of the West Palm Beach location, leveraging their joint dedication to revolutionizing the professional work and collaboration landscape. The Priddy's will bring a strong blend of entrepreneurial enthusiasm and business acumen to the thriving Palm Beach County community, fostering a flexible workspace that champions innovation, productivity, and meaningful connections.
“We decided to open an Office Evolution to accommodate new markets and to provide accessibility for new Members living in different areas of South Florida,” said Giedre Priddy, Co-owner of West Palm Beach Office Evolution.
The West Palm Beach Office Evolution is designed for freelancers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and remote workers who seek flexible workspace solutions. The brand aims to provide a professional environment that fosters productivity, collaboration, and networking opportunities, catering to individuals and businesses looking for cost-effective and convenient workspace solutions.
“The Office Evolution concept gives entrepreneurs lots of flexibility for scaling up or scaling down. You could start with a basic community membership, then upgrade to a dedicated desk or private office, and as your team grows you can add additional dedicated desks or offices as needed,” said Kevin Priddy, Co-owner of West Palm Beach Office Evolution. “Our biggest passion is supporting local businesses and empowering individuals to thrive. We are excited to be able to provide a space that can empower the community”
To kick off the celebration, the grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, followed by live entertainment, giveaways, and refreshments. RSVP required.
The West Palm Beach Office Evolution is 12,149 sq. ft. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information about the West Palm Beach Office Evolution, visit https://www.officeevolution.com/locations/west-palm-beach/ or call 561-821-2941.
About Office Evolution
Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of ’Ohana’, the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com.
About Vast Coworking Group
Vast Coworking Group™ is comprised of Office Evolution, Venture X, and Intelligent Office and specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of United Franchise Group™ (UFG), Vast Coworking Group was founded in 2023 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of UFG, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Vast Coworking, visit https://vastcoworking.com/.
About United Franchise Group
Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Vast Coworking Group™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X ® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.
