Top Tech Influencer helps companies be seen, be heard and get noticed
Technology Influencers helps companies punch their way into the map
There is a reason some companies become well-known in the marketplace, while others struggle to be seen and heard?””ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over more than three decades, Jeff Kagan has developed one of the strongest and well-known brand names in the technology industry. In fact, he became a powerful influencer years before the term was ever invented. Today, using his name recognition, he helps other companies punch their way onto the map to get seen and noticed as well.
— Jeff KAGAN
Over time Kagan has learned how having a strong brand name can also help other companies get noticed. Senior executives of companies ask him how they can duplicate this success.
He has helped many companies over several decades of industry growth and change. However, he is very careful about choosing companies who become clients.
Over time, Kagan has worked with the many competitors, large and small in the technology space including 5G, wireless, telecom, pay TV, streaming, AI, IoT and so much more.
The marketplace is loud, confusing and full of chaos. Kagan has helped many companies raise their profile and get noticed over and above the noise of the competition.
As the marketplace grows and changes, it is vital every competitor learns how to punch their way onto the map and be noticed among customers, investors, workers and the media.
“Finding a high level of visibility is the ongoing challenge of our time.” Says Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan has become a powerful, well-known and successful Industry Analyst following wireless, telecom, AI and technology for many decades.
He is also a columnist and has written or appeared in thousands of news stories in print, Internet and broadcast media.
Using what he has learned over many decades, Kagan can help you as well.
You may want to discuss and explore how he can help your company rise above the noise level and be found.
First step; see the www.jeffKAGAN web site and how he has helped many other companies.
Second; if you would like to discuss and explore further, please get in touch with him.
The following links are several examples of how Jeff Kagan can help you and your company.
Google News search with thousands of articles and comments:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeffkagan/status/1785328156788105464
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/video/live/urn:li:ugcPost:7191093929184755712/
About Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan is a well-known Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and lecturer, speaker for nearly four decades. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia and advises companies on increasing their visibility in a loud, noisy and chaotic marketplace. He follows technology companies like wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and so much more.
