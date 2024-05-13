Creatio Partners with Greytrix to Propel No-Code Business Automation for More Businesses Worldwide

The new partnership will help more enterprises experience the ease and efficiency of using an intuitive no-code platform

BOSTON, USA, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Greytrix . As a leading business management solution provider, Greytrix offers Implementation, consulting, and a professional suite of services, including integration and customized development, in over 50 countries. This partnership is aimed at helping more global enterprises experience the ease and efficiency of using an intuitive no-code platform.“By joining forces with Creatio, we not only reaffirm our standing as visionary leaders in our field but also propel ourselves to new heights of innovation. Their intuitive platform seamlessly complements our expertise, and we eagerly anticipate empowering clients with best-in-class solutions.” — Dhiraj Singh, VP of CRM & Integration, Greytrix CloudCreatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.“We are thrilled to welcome Greytrix to our channel network. Our collaboration will enable more businesses worldwide to achieve unprecedented efficiency and continuously innovate through the empowerment with no-code and GenAI technologies,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About GreytrixGreytrix is a leader in providing Business Management solutions, specializing in ERP and CRM systems. With 24+ years of experience across 50+ countries, we serve a diverse client base of 2000+ across various industries. Trusted by 350+ business partners, we prioritize innovation to optimize operations and drive growth through mobile, cloud, and IoT development.Want to know more? Reach us at: https://www.greytrix.com/ About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM witha maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com