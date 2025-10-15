Creatio Wins Best for AI Development at the 2025 Business Awards UK Software Development Awards

It honors Creatio’s leadership in delivering enterprise-grade automation that unites no-code and AI to maximize speed, efficiency, and ROI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, is proud to announce that it has won the Best for AI Development category at the Business Awards UK 2025 Software Development Awards . The award recognizes Creatio’s ability to deliver the fastest time-to-value, reduced TCO, and measurable ROI through its agentic, no-code platform that empowers enterprises to automate workflows and build applications with unmatched speed and agility.The 2025 Software Development Awards celebrate the forefront of innovation and excellence in the UK’s technology sector. The program recognises the most outstanding achievements in software creation, honouring leading products, high-performing development teams, visionary consultancies, and emerging talent across disciplines including AI, cybersecurity, cloud, DevOps, UX, and mobile development.Creatio is the only agentic CRM & workflow platform that has no-code and AI at its core. The company helps midsize and large organizations automate customer and operational workflows, giving them the freedom to own their automation. Business users without technical skills can build and deploy applications and AI agents with natural language and visual no-code designers. Creatio’s no-code approach delivers unprecedented time-to-value even for highly complex workflows. Creatio delivers the fastest time-to-value, reduced TCO, and immediate business impact through its agentic no-code platform, combining best-in-class CRM applications with ready-to-use AI agents.Its offerings include Creatio Studio, a no-code agentic platform to build applications and AI agents with natural language and visual designers, and a CRM suite with embedded AI agents across Creatio Marketing, Sales, and Service. The company provides a Financial Services CRM platform, plus industry workflows across 19 verticals and a range of marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in Gartner and Forrester reports and earned outstanding peer-to-peer reviews."It was truly a record time—we had the first depot up and running within just 12 weeks of starting the design and build process. Traditionally, something like this would have taken multiple years, which makes it all the more incredible," said David Sturdee, Chief Customer Officer at Howdens.Creatio’s win was bolstered by its 8.3 “Twin” Release, which embedded AI agents across every layer of its no-code platform. The release introduced a conversational interface that enables users to interact with the platform using natural language and leverage role-based AI agents for sales, marketing, service, and no-code development.Unlike many vendors who treat AI as a premium add-on, Creatio integrates its AI capabilities into the core platform — with no hidden fees or additional licenses. This commitment to accessibility and innovation reflects Creatio’s mission to make AI a scalable force for enterprise growth.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit https://www.creatio.com/

