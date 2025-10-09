Creatio Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms

Creatio believes this recognition highlights its industry presence and underscores the company’s role in shaping the AI economy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (MAP) for the fifth consecutive year.In its 2025 Magic Quadrant, Gartner emphasized the transformative role of AI agents in marketing automation platforms, noting that “Agents represent the biggest B2B MAP innovation in the past year. The ability to interact with an autonomous agent through natural language prompts has changed how marketers use technology to get their jobs done.”Creatio is at the forefront of innovation with AI agents, which are natively embedded in the platform to deliver autonomous, natural-language interactions.Creatio Marketing is a new era marketing platform to accelerate lead-to-revenue cycle with no-code and AI at its core. Unlike legacy vendors that charge separately for AI and force it to work across siloed architectures, Creatio natively offers marketers complete AI-powered, no-code automations for campaign activities, content generation, analytics, and more, on a single platform at no additional cost. With natural language as the default interface, marketers can design and execute campaigns, orchestrate customer journeys, and create their own dashboards without overdependency on IT.Creatio believes this recognition highlights its industry presence and underscores the company’s role in shaping the AI economy.“We are honored to once again be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Marketing Automation Platforms,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at Creatio. “We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to pioneering the next generation of B2B marketing automation by leading the way with AI agents that redefine how organizations engage with customers. By uniting best-in-class applications and intelligent agents on a single platform, we empower users to achieve seamless adoption, unmatched productivity, and measurable ROI from day one—while embracing a hybrid world where human marketers and AI agents collaborate to deliver more creative, personalized, and impactful customer experiences.”"[With Creatio Marketing] We can now monitor campaign performance in real-time and directly link our marketing efforts to revenue, helping us optimize our strategies for greater impact." — Greg Morgan, Senior Director, Financial Systems and Analytics at GriswoldMarketing Creatio can be deployed as a standalone product or as part of Creatio’s unified suite for marketing, sales, service, and revenue operations. Creatio’s offering includes Studio Creatio (no-code platform), agentic CRM applications, native AI, industry-specific workflows for 20 verticals, and access to an extensive Marketplace of apps, add-ons, and integrations.To access a complimentary copy of the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Marketing Automation Platforms, click here DisclaimerGartner, Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, by Jeff Cohen, Upasna Chandna, Alan Lopez, Sarah Brennan, Nicholas Mortensen, 23 September 2025.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

