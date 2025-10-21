Creatio Launches UK Edition of The State of AI Agents & No-Code Report, Revealing How Enterprises Lead in Innovation

This edition highlights how UK organizations are shaping the future of intelligent automation by integrating AI agents and no-code technologies

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic platform for CRM and workflow automation with no-code and AI at its core, today launched the UK edition of The State of AI Agents & No-Code survey report . Drawing on insights from over 180 technology and business leaders across the UK, the regional edition offers an in-depth view of how enterprises are embracing AI adoption, advancing no-code innovation, and reshaping the future of work. ‘The new report highlights how organizations are adapting their strategies to prepare for the next wave of intelligent automation. It provides a unique regional perspective, exploring the market’s priorities, opportunities, and trends.Among the most notable findings:AI agents as collaborators, not replacementsThe data reveals a clear perspective among leaders, who see AI as a catalyst to amplify human potential. Ninety-one percent of leaders believe AI agents will augment rather than replace human teams, helping employees focus on creativity, strategy, and relationship-driven work. Leaders envision AI agents supporting key functions such as customer service, operations, and data management, where automation directly enhances both customer and business value.AI as the boardroom-level priorityThe UK edition also reinforces findings from the global The State of AI Agents & No-Code survey report: AI is no longer viewed as an experiment but as crucial to digital transformation strategies. The report reveals that AI agents have entered the executive boardroom, with nearly half (49 percent) of leaders confirming that AI is already a board-level discussion topic and another 40 percent expecting it to be within the next year.No-code as the foundation for AI adoptionThis momentum is powered by no-code technology, which removes complexity, accelerates adoption, and empowers non-technical employees to directly drive innovation. The UK leads in no-code maturity, with 88 percent of organizations already using no-code or low-code technologies, compared to 67 percent globally. More than half have implemented these platforms enterprise-wide, signaling that no-code development has moved beyond experimentation into a mainstream business capability.Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing & Strategy, adds: “Innovation doesn’t happen in silos. With Creatio’s platform, AI agents, applications, and people operate in harmony - empowering enterprises to deliver business value faster and smarter.”“Our findings show that UK organizations are ahead of the curve when it comes to deploying AI agents. Their willingness to integrate no-code solutions gives them the agility to innovate rapidly and scale automation initiatives with confidence, setting a benchmark for global enterprises,” said John Arnold, Head of Strategic CRM Advisory at Creatio.The regional edition of The State of AI Agents and No-Code survey report showcases how enterprises are leveraging AI agents and no-code technologies to create tangible business value, shaping a new standard for intelligent automation worldwide. The findings underscore the UK’s position as one of Europe’s most advanced markets for intelligent automation and a driving force behind the global AI economy. Download the regional edition of the report to discover all the insights and explore what's fueling the AI adoption in the UK market.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

