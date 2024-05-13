Madhya Pradesh Tourism Captivates Audiences at ATM Dubai 2024
Strategic Partnerships Open Doors for Middle Eastern TravelersBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) successfully concluded its vibrant presence at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2024, held from 6 to 9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This premier travel and tourism event provided an excellent platform for MPTB to showcase the state's diverse tourism offerings to a global audience, with a special emphasis on attracting visitors from the Middle Eastern market.
The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony graced by Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, and Mr. Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, alongside key stakeholders of Madhya Pradesh, including Travel India Tourism Pvt. Ltd, Pals Hotel & Marketing Solutions, Life Holiday, Immerse India Tours Pvt. Ltd, Flywings Universal Travels, Direct DMC & Representation Pvt. Ltd, Dada Guru Travels, Travelicious MP, HHR Group of Hotels, and Trip Vanguard Tourism LLC. The Madhya Pradesh pavilion was also visited by His Excellency, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE.
MPTB's captivating booth at ATM Dubai offered visitors a glimpse into the heart of Madhya Pradesh. Immersive displays showcased iconic destinations such as the majestic tiger reserves of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, and the awe-inspiring Khajuraho temples, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, the focus extended beyond the well-known, with virtual tours highlighting the state's lesser-explored treasures, including the cascading beauty of the Pachmarhi waterfalls and the prehistoric wonder of the Bhimbetka rock shelters, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, along with adventure activities and vibrant festivals.
The MPTB team actively engaged with travel industry professionals, tour operators, and media representatives from the Middle East, focusing on forging strategic partnerships and exploring collaboration opportunities. This collaborative approach aimed to position Madhya Pradesh as a compelling tourist destination catering to diverse travel styles, including adventure, cultural immersion, and wildlife encounters.
The event served as a platform for MPTB stakeholders to collaborate with Middle Eastern tour operators in creating customized itineraries tailored to the specific interests of travelers from the region, while also exploring opportunities to simplify travel logistics and ensure a seamless experience for visitors.
MPTB's successful participation at ATM Dubai 2024 underscores the state's commitment to attracting travelers from the Middle East. The event fostered valuable partnerships and established a strong foundation for future collaboration, inviting visitors from the Middle East to explore the hidden gems of Madhya Pradesh and create unforgettable memories.
Sanjay V Shetye
Vinsan Graphics
+91 98238 77416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Break Away at Pachmarhi | MP Tourism | Madhya Pradesh