The Supply & Demand Show welcomes David Food of Board International
Discover "The Supply & Demand Show": A thrilling webcast series diving into logistics with hosts Richard Crawford & Kerim Kfuri. Special guest: David Food
David Food's innovative and forward-looking approach to supply chain management is truly inspiring”NEW YORK, QUEBEC, VERENIGDE STATEN, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Radar proudly presents "The Supply & Demand Show," an enthralling interview series that delves deep into the world of logistics and supply chain management. Hosted by the distinguished TV host and producer Richard Crawford, alongside supply chain expert Kerim Kfuri, this webcast and podcast promises viewers an enlightening and entertaining journey into the heart of this vital industry.
— Kerim Kfuri
Join Richard Crawford and Kerim Kfuri as they explore the fascinating world of logistics and supply chain management, delivering laughter, wisdom, and actionable advice with each episode.
Special Guest: David Food, Head of Supply Chain at Board International
Join us on the upcoming episode of "The Supply & Demand Show" as we welcome David Food, a passionate advocate, strategist, and innovator in the field of supply chain and procurement. With over 25 years of experience, David has worked extensively in both corporate and academic settings, serving as a lecturer and consultant on supply chain management.
Currently leading supply chain strategy and solution usage at Board International, David focuses on leveraging emerging technologies to drive disruption and innovation within the industry. His expertise extends to areas such as machine learning, advanced analytics, and extended visibility solutions, with a mission to enable supply chain change and process improvement. Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights from David Food on the future of supply chain management and the transformative power of intelligent technologies.
For more information or to watch/listen to the episode, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB4Qj27ge6I
About The Supply and Demand Show
Each episode of "The Supply & Demand Show" features candid discussions with some of the most influential leaders in logistics and supply chain management. From industry trends to innovative strategies, viewers and listeners will gain invaluable insights to help navigate their own professional endeavors.
One of the highlights of the show is the "Hot Seat" segment, where guests are challenged to tackle five difficult industry questions in just five minutes. This fast-paced and engaging segment adds an element of excitement while providing viewers with a glimpse into the minds of industry experts.
"The Supply & Demand Show" is available for streaming on YouTube and can be accessed as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
