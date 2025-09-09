ODeX and PIL Go Live in Mozambique, Advancing Digital Trade Operations in Southern Africa

ODeX and PIL launch digital shipping in Mozambique with eInvoice, ePayments, and eDO, streamlining trade and boosting efficiency for Southern Africa.

Mozambique is a vital trade gateway in Southern Africa. With PIL, we’re empowering businesses with faster workflows, secure payments, and real-time visibility for greater efficiency.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, the trusted digital platform for ocean shipping documentation and payments, has officially launched its services in Mozambique in partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL).The launch in Mozambique introduces ODeX’s powerful suite of digital modules to local importers, exporters, and logistics stakeholders. These include eInvoice , ePayments, and the eDO Module, all integrated into a single, secure platform. The solution enables users to manage invoices digitally, make real-time payments, and issue or track Delivery Orders electronically, delivering end-to-end automation for core shipping processes.Previously reliant on manual coordination and physical visits, Mozambique’s trade community now benefits from a streamlined system that eliminates the need for data re-entry, reduces turnaround time, and cuts down on foot traffic at counters. With real-time visibility into invoice and DO status, customers enjoy greater transparency, faster response times, and significantly fewer follow-up requirements.This deployment reflects ODeX’s mission to bring world-class digital logistics infrastructure to key regions in Africa. By providing a centralized and compliant platform, ODeX supports smoother collaboration among shipping lines, agents, and customers, enabling faster cargo movement and operational efficiency across the supply chain.“Mozambique is a vital gateway for trade in Southern Africa, and we’re proud to expand our footprint here with PIL,” said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX. “This launch brings powerful digital tools to the local shipping ecosystem, empowering businesses with faster workflows, secure payments, and real-time visibility.”About ODeX----------------ODeX is a pioneering digital platform revolutionizing export-import (EXIM) trade services. The platform automates documentation, payments, and compliance processes for the ocean shipping industry. Currently active in over 20 countries, ODeX connects more than 50,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, providing seamless collaboration and visibility for stakeholders. For more information, visit www.odexglobal.com For media contact and interviews, contact:

