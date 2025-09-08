ODeX Partners with Hapag-Lloyd to Digitize Ocean Shipping in Cameroon and Congo

ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd launch digital shipping in Cameroon & Congo, streamlining invoices, payments, and receipts to boost trade efficiency in Central Africa.

Cameroon and Congo are vital trade gateways. Partnering with Hapag-Lloyd, we’re digitizing key processes to save time, boost transparency, and deliver real value to local logistics providers.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, a leading digital platform for ocean shipping, has officially launched its innovative services in Cameroon and Congo through a strategic partnership with global shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd. This expansion marks a significant milestone in ODeX’s mission to transform Africa’s shipping ecosystem with cutting-edge digital solutions Modernizing Trade Across Central Africa-----------------------------------------------------The newly introduced services provide a seamless, paperless experience tailored to the region’s importers, exporters, and freight forwarders. Users now benefit from three critical digital modules:⦿ Invoice Release⦿ Payment Update⦿ Instant Receipts (For Cameroon customers only)These features eliminate cumbersome manual processes, enhance real-time visibility into transactions, and reduce delays that previously hampered trade operations.Faster Turnaround, Enhanced Visibility---------------------------------------------------Hapag-Lloyd customers in Cameroon and Congo will immediately experience improved efficiency. Instead of navigating manual invoices or waiting on offline payment confirmations, stakeholders can now receive invoices instantly, access real-time payment updates, and download receipts immediately upon transaction completion. This significantly streamlines communications, minimizes the need for physical branch visits, and reduces administrative overhead."Cameroon and Congo are essential gateways for trade in Central Africa," said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX. "We’re excited to support local logistics providers by digitizing critical documentation processes. Our partnership with Hapag-Lloyd helps us deliver tangible value, saving our customers valuable time and improving transparency."“Hapag-Lloyd is proud to partner with ODeX in their expansion efforts in Cameroon and Congo. ODeX has proven to be a valuable partner in easing document management and payments for our shippers, and we know their commitment to these African markets will help foster market access,” stated Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, Area Managing Director – Central Africa.Commitment to Digital Transformation---------------------------------------------------This strategic launch underscores ODeX’s ongoing commitment to accelerating digital transformation across Africa's shipping industry. By equipping logistics professionals with user-friendly tools, ODeX enables businesses to operate faster, more accurately, and confidently.About ODeX----------------ODeX is a pioneering digital platform revolutionizing export-import (EXIM) trade services. The platform automates documentation, payments, and compliance processes for the ocean shipping industry. Currently active in over 20 countries, ODeX connects more than 50,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, providing seamless collaboration and visibility for stakeholders.For more information, visit www.odexglobal.com About Hapag-Lloyd-------------------------With a fleet of 308 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.4 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 135 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.Learn more at www.hapag-lloyd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.