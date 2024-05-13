Submit Release
Mometu College Short Film Festival Announces Official Selection, Awards Sponsors & Program Dates

Mometu College Shorts Film Festival

Mometu teams up with VIZIO, V Channels, OTTera and more for this year’s competition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mometu, a free video-on-demand and live TV streaming service, has unveiled the line-up for its 2nd official College Shorts Film Festival and announced the program of sponsors and screening dates for this year’s event, to be held in June 2024.

The competition includes 69 film selections representing 38 universities and colleges across seven categories:

• Best Drama (sponsored by Echelon Studios)
• Best Horror/Thriller (sponsored by Invincible Entertainment)
• Best Comedy (sponsored by The Humor Mill)
• Best Documentary (sponsored by Bayview Entertainment)
• Best Black Cinema (sponsored by AfroLandTV)
• Best Foreign Language (sponsored by Foundation Distribution)
• Best Potential Series Pilot (sponsored by KDMG)

Each award offers a unique prize from one of several prestigious organizations within the film, TV, and streaming industries. Awards will also be presented for Best Picture, sponsored by electronics giant VIZIO; the Audience Award, sponsored by pioneering streaming developer OTTera; and the Producers Pick sponsored by award-winning video network, V Channels.

The Mometu College Shorts Film Festival (MCSFF) is an up-and-coming destination for ground-breaking storytelling from rising student artists.

All titles are available to watch now until May 31, 2024, only on Mometu.

Speaking on the festival, Bryan Louzil, Mometu’s VP of Business Development, said: “We are incredibly proud to have the support of so many like-minded sponsors who want to help future filmmakers, and having the opportunity to share the knowledgebase and platforms of these partners with this year’s entrants is a true delight.

“The Mometu College Shorts Film Festival is a champion for new talent, supporting connections, sharing in fresh thinking, and discovering and nurturing the filmmakers of tomorrow. We can’t wait for you to see our line-up for this year’s much anticipated event.”

Educational panels are taking place throughout May, with the awards screening on June 22, 2024, at Harmony Gold Preview House.

