Dedicated Computing and Vrgineers Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen XR Flight Simulation Solutions

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Computing , a leading provider of embedded computing systems for simulation, training, and mission-critical applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Vrgineers , an innovator in professional virtual and mixed reality (VR/MR) technologies for pilot training. The companies will jointly develop and market integrated solution bundles that combine Vrgineers' cutting-edge XR headsets and flight simulators with Dedicated Computing’s powerful, compact computing platforms.This collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of ultra-immersive training environments that are portable, scalable, and capable of delivering high-fidelity simulation at the point of need - from classroom settings to forward-deployed environments. The bundled solutions are built around Dedicated Computing’s A9xxx series simulation engines and optimized to drive the demanding compute requirements of Vrgineers' XTAL and Somnium VR1 headsets and advanced simulation systems.“Partnering with Dedicated Computing allows us to deliver fully integrated extended reality simulation solutions that meet the highest demands for performance, reliability, and mobility,” said Marek Polcak, Co-founder and CEO of Vrgineers. “Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mixed reality flight training - bringing lifelike realism and mission-readiness to more environments, faster than ever.”Dedicated Computing’s platforms are purpose-built to support extended reality (XR) environments, including flight simulators that replicate real-world physics, instrumentation, and multi-sensory feedback. Made in the USA, the A9xxx series features small form factor, ruggedized hardware with high-performance Intelprocessors and NVIDIAGPUs, making them ideal for both portable trainers and fixed simulator installations.“As the simulation and training industry moves toward more agile and immersive environments, our partnership with Vrgineers ensures customers can count on seamless, pre-integrated solutions that deliver uncompromised performance anywhere,” said Phil Spivey, CEO of Dedicated Computing. “We’re proud to align with Vrgineers to shape the future of pilot training.”The new bundled solutions will be available for commercial and military customers seeking TAA-compliant scalable simulation capabilities that reduce costs and maximize trainee preparedness. Both companies will feature joint offerings at upcoming industry events and tradeshows throughout 2025.For more information on the Dedicated Computing–Vrgineers partnership and available XR simulation bundles, contact the companies via www.dedicatedcomputing.com or www.vrgineers.com About VrgineersVrgineers is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced, TAA-compliant virtual and mixed reality XTAL and Somnium VR1 headsets, along with simulators specialized for professional pilot and defense training. Our headset portfolio includes the XTAL 3 VR, XTAL 3 NEO, XTAL 3 CAVU, and the Somnium VR1 VR and MR headset, each designed for unmatched immersion and performance. In simulators, we offer the ultra-compact Portable Trainer, the reconfigurable Generic Classroom and Classroom Trainer, and the customizable Custom Trainer, adaptable for a variety of flight, racing, and land force applications.About Dedicated ComputingWe power the world’s most important devices: Equipment that saves lives and trains professionals to do the same - with innovative, secure, reliable, and customizable computing solutions. Dedicated Computing engineers standard and custom computing platforms that the world’s leading equipment manufacturers rely on for performance, product consistency and long lifecycles.

