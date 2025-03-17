New Movie-Related Podcast from Team Behind Mometu

More for Me and You Podcast

Discover the streamer’s brand-new podcast, spotlighting hidden gems with a roster of special guests

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mometu, the fast-rising streaming platform known for its unconventional and thought-provoking content, has launched the More for Me and You Podcast—a new show that’s equal parts interview and movie critique. Hosted by Bryan Louzil, Mometu’s VP of Business Development, the podcast invites listeners to step behind the curtain of the entertainment industry, engaging with a roster of guests that spans directors, actors, musicians, comedians, and executives.Each episode blends a candid conversation with an exclusive movie review. What sets the More for Me and You Podcast apart is its approach to film discussion: guests select a movie from the Mometu library, which they watch in advance, and then offer their own spoiler-free take on it alongside Louzil.“We wanted to create a podcast that celebrates the film industry while also giving our listeners an accessible way to engage with the content they love,” says Bryan Louzil. “This is more than just a podcast—it’s an open conversation with some of the most interesting people in entertainment, as well as a chance to discover films you might have missed, all while keeping things light and fun.”The debut of the More for Me and You Podcast marks a significant moment in the platform’s mission to foster deeper engagement with the world of independent film. The show will be available across all major platforms — YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and of course, Mometu — ensuring listeners can tune in no matter where they are.For more information and to subscribe, download the Mometu app.

