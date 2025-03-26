Dedicated Computing Unveils Next-Generation Server Portfolio Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors

Dedicated Computing unveils new portfolio of Intel Xeon 6 servers

Delivering High-Performance, Scalable Solutions for AI, Edge, and Industrial Applications

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Computing , a leader in embedded computing solutions for mission-critical applications, today announced its latest portfolio of high-performance servers powered by IntelXeon6 processors. Designed to meet the growing demands of AI, edge computing, and industrial workloads, this new portfolio delivers unparalleled scalability, efficiency, and processing power for OEMs and enterprises seeking cutting-edge performance.With a comprehensive lineup of 1U, 2U, and larger form factors, Dedicated Computing’s new server solutions are built to accelerate AI-driven workloads, optimize edge computing environments, and support next-generation applications in medical, industrial, and training and simulation. Leveraging the advanced architecture of Intel Xeon 6 processors, these solutions provide higher core density, improved power efficiency, and enhanced AI acceleration, making them ideal for industries requiring real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation.Intel Xeon 6: Engineered for Exceptional Performance and EfficiencyAt the core of Dedicated Computing’s latest server portfolio is the IntelXeon6 processor family, designed to deliver breakthrough performance for AI, industrial, and cloud-to-edge workloads. Featuring up to 86 cores per CPU, DDR5 memory support up to 6400 MT/s, and 96 lanes of PCIe Gen 5 connectivity, these processors enable seamless execution of compute-intensive and scale-out workloads. With IntelDeep Learning Boost (IntelDL Boost) and IntelAdvanced Matrix Extensions (IntelAMX), Intel Xeon 6 processors provide hardware-accelerated AI inference and training, driving faster insights and decision-making.Additionally, Intel Xeon 6 processors prioritize power efficiency, helping organizations reduce energy costs while maintaining high-density compute performance. Their scalable architecture, including Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 support for expanded memory and accelerator integration, ensures that businesses can seamlessly adapt to evolving AI, industrial automation, and edge computing demands.Enhanced security in Intel Xeon 6 processors includes IntelTrust Domain Extensions (IntelTDX), which offers isolation and confidentiality at the virtual machine (VM) level, and IntelSoftware Guard Extensions (IntelSGX), which provides application-level isolation. This enables developers and IT teams to protect against a growing number of security threats and remain compliant with privacy regulations."As AI and edge computing drive innovation across industries, our customers demand infrastructure that delivers both performance and flexibility," said David Galus, Director of Product Marketing at Dedicated Computing. "With our latest server portfolio powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, we’re enabling organizations to harness the power of AI at scale while optimizing workloads from the data center to the edge."Key Benefits of Dedicated Computing’s Intel Xeon 6-Powered Servers• Scalable performance – Designed to support a range of compute-intensive workloads, from AI inference to real-time analytics.• Flexible configurations – Available in 1U, 2U, and larger form factors, offering tailored solutions for diverse deployment environments.• AI-optimized compute – Enhanced AI acceleration and deep learning capabilities to drive next-generation medical insights, industrial automation, and predictive maintenance.• Energy-efficient design – Optimized power consumption without compromising performance, reducing total cost of ownership.• Edge-ready reliability – Built for rugged industrial and mission-critical applications, ensuring low-latency computing where it matters most.As businesses increasingly adopt AI, machine learning, and edge-driven solutions, Dedicated Computing’s new server portfolio offers future-proof performance to keep pace with the evolving demands of modern computing.About Dedicated ComputingWe power the world’s most important devices: Equipment that saves lives and trains professionals to do the same - with innovative, secure, reliable, and customizable computing solutions. Dedicated Computing engineers standard and custom computing platforms that the world’s leading equipment manufacturers rely on for performance, product consistency and long lifecycles.

