Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize New Bremen Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Clermont Batavia Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Columbiana Yellow Creek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Tri-Village Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Galena New Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fairfield Village of Thurston

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin AMERIKARE, LLC

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

POSITIVE RECOVERY SOLUTIONS, LLC

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Fulton Dover Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Gallia Village of Cheshire

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Addison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Guernsey Guernsey County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Village of Addyston

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Highland Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Huron Huron County Development Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Sherman Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jefferson City of Toronto

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lake Lake County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Kirtland Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Black River Career Prep High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lucas Skyway Career Prep High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Eagle Learning Center, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Madison Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Scioto Minford Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Stark Village of Meyers Lake

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Canal Fulton Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Springfield Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Edge Learning, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Dover Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Village of Gnadenhutten

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Union Marysville-Union County Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Van Wert Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Tully Convoy Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Warren Village of Morrow

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Wayne Midland Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit