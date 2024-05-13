Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize New Bremen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Clermont Batavia Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Yellow Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Tri-Village Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Galena New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Village of Thurston
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin AMERIKARE, LLC
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
POSITIVE RECOVERY SOLUTIONS, LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Fulton Dover Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Gallia Village of Cheshire
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Addison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Guernsey Guernsey County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Village of Addyston
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Highland Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Huron Huron County Development Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Sherman Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jefferson City of Toronto
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Lake County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Kirtland Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Black River Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lucas Skyway Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Eagle Learning Center, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Scioto Minford Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Village of Meyers Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Canal Fulton Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Springfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Edge Learning, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Dover Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Gnadenhutten
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Union Marysville-Union County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Van Wert Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Tully Convoy Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Warren Village of Morrow
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wayne Midland Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

