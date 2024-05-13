Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|New Bremen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Batavia Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Yellow Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Tri-Village Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Galena New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|Village of Thurston
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|AMERIKARE, LLC
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|POSITIVE RECOVERY SOLUTIONS, LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Fulton
|Dover Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Village of Cheshire
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Addison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Village of Addyston
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Huron County Development Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Sherman Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|City of Toronto
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Lake County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Kirtland Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Black River Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Skyway Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Eagle Learning Center, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Richland County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Minford Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Village of Meyers Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Canal Fulton Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Springfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Edge Learning, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Dover Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Gnadenhutten
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Marysville-Union County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Tully Convoy Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Village of Morrow
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Midland Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.