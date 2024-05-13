International Business Forum 2023: Timor Leste’s Tourism sector recognised as critical for blue and green opportunities

With a focus on critical industries such as agriculture, tourism, oil and gas, and mining, stakeholders from diverse sectors came together in Dili, Timor-Leste to explore untapped opportunities for economic growth in the International Business Forum 2023 to showcase the immense potential for sustainable investment in the country.

By convening this forum, Timor-Leste demonstrated its commitment to fostering domestic diversification and attracting foreign partners to drive sustainable development. The government’s emphasis on prioritizing tourism as a catalyst for national economic advancement aligns perfectly with the goals of the forum.

With 10 foreign investors already expressing interest in investing in Timor-Leste following the event, it is clear that there are promising prospects for economic collaboration and growth in the country. Investors from China, specifically, are interested in investing in the tourism sector in Timor Leste through the construction of a hotel and convention centre and the provision of hospitality training.

By participating in future forums like this one, businesses can tap into these opportunities and contribute to the sustainable development of Timor-Leste.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, the Chamber of Commerce Timor-Leste the Timor-Leste Businesswomen Association and private sector stakeholders, the forum facilitated direct engagement between local and international investors, fostering opportunities for joint ventures.

The forum was attended by 700 businesses from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, South Korea, Brazil and the United States, and 200 local businesses.

Photo Credit: National Directorate for Marketing, Timor Leste Ministry of Tourism and Environment