Celebrating Achievement and Progress in the Division

We're thrilled to shine a spotlight on the beautiful and vibrant country of Timor Leste, rich with cultural and natural heritage, a new destination for enthusiasts who are looking to explore the undiscovered!

In this issue, learn about Timor Leste’s efforts in cultivating sustainable tourism, including highlights from the International Business Forum 2024, which attracted foreign investors keen on the country’s blue and green investment opportunities. Learn about initiatives such as the Tour Guide Training conducted by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment to enhance visitor experiences and the ongoing feasibility studies on community-based tourism areas in partnership with UN Tourism.

Mark your calendars for the national Gastronomy Festival in November 2024, showcasing the diverse culinary delights of Timor Leste.

April was a bustling month for SPTO’s Division of Sustainable Tourism, with key activities including:

Completion of the procurement process for a consultancy role to develop a standards and certification program for phasing out single-use plastics in the tourism sector, in collaboration with Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme.

Preparations for the Sustainable Tourism Regional Consultation Workshop in Fiji from the 1st – 2nd May 2024.

Planning for the launch of the Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines during the SPTO Board of Directors Meeting.

Representation at the Local2030 Islands Network meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, where discussions on Climate Resilience & Sustainable and Regenerative Tourism took place.

Development of online training and learning materials to support countries in adopting the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards at national and industry levels.

Join us in celebrating the progress and initiatives of countries across the Pacific region towards sustainable and responsible tourism development. Special congratulations to the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Fiji on the recent Cabinet endorsement of the Fiji National Sustainable Tourism Framework! Explore our newsletter for insights from other nations and access the Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines, our resource of the month. Exciting events and opportunities await!

Don't miss our next special edition focusing on outcomes from the Sustainable Tourism Regional Consultations in May.