Gridwealth Revolutionizes Maine University EV Charging with Battery-Powered Stations
New EV charging design includes battery support to reduce stress on ME grid.
Universities are where many of the next generation of ideas are born and tested. Our new, more efficient charging station design will fit right in.”PORTLAND, ME, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwealth, a renewable energy developer, operator, and supplier of retail electricity, today announced its EV charging division, Gridwealth EV, will build three innovative EV charging stations in Maine, including locations at the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine Orono. These stations, awarded through Efficiency Maine Trust's grant program and secured through Gridwealth’s partnership with Champlain Energy Systems, will be installed with their own battery energy storage system (BESS) to reduce stress on the Maine grid. The three new locations include two university campuses:
• University of Southern Maine, 128 School Street, Gorham, ME 04038
• University of Maine Orono, 30 Beddington Road, Orono, ME 04473
• Tractor Supply Plaza, 800 Central Street, Millinocket, ME 04462
"Universities are where many of the next generation of ideas are born and tested. Our new, more efficient charging station design will fit right in,” says Todd Ford, chief strategy officer at Gridwealth. "Traditional EV chargers cause stress on the grid every time a car plugs in. Demand charges financially compensate for this stress but increase charging rates for customers and decrease EV charging sustainability. Gridwealth's solution is pairing stations with BESS, which allows them to recharge during off-peak hours. These chargers are more sustainable, without compromising the reliability of the chargers themselves. It's a win-win for drivers, station owners, and Maine's clean energy future.”
Gridwealth EV will install and own twin Jule Power kiosks at each station, offering fast-charging power with significantly reduced charging times for even the largest electric vehicles. The battery storage system allows for this high capacity without stressing the grid. Additionally, storing energy during off-peak hours lowers overall operating costs.
"Congratulations to Gridwealth on its successful Efficiency Maine Trust funding application for Level-3 Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC). We are very excited about the prospect of hosting multiple DCFCs on university property as they will serve both employees, residents, visitors, and the surrounding community,” said Daniel Dixon, director, office of sustainability at University of Maine. “As we move into the modern era of electrically powered zero-emission transportation, it is imperative that we support the technology transition as aggressively as possible. Many thanks to the Efficiency Maine Trust for providing us with the opportunity to host cutting-edge DCFC systems with battery energy storage on our Gorham and Orono campuses.”
Founded in 2013, Gridwealth is a fully integrated energy company that leverages its development, ownership, and control over solar power arrays, EV charging stations, and battery storage facilities to drive bottom-line benefits to its commercial & industrial customers. Gridwealth’s products range from third-party provision of energy assets (solar-as-a-tenant), retail electricity supply, discounted utility credits from remote solar farms, and BTM energy management from BESS, together with services spanning from portfolio-level real estate reviews, asset offtake procurement and billing, renewable energy certificate brokerage, power purchase agreements (PPAs), and facility operation and maintenance. Gridwealth partners with commercial and industrial property owners, private companies, public entities, independent power producers, and retail electricity brokers to generate economic benefits and verifiable environmental gains. The company is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with involvement in over 150 projects and a plan to have 500 MW of operating solar assets in its portfolio by 2027. For more information, visit www.gridwealth.com.
