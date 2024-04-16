Gridwealth EV Awarded Three EV Charging Sites in Maine
New charging station design enhances efficiency and reliability with battery support.
We’re looking forward to helping states build out their alternative fuel corridors and meet their energy transition goals on time.”PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwealth, a renewable energy developer, operator, and supplier of retail electricity, today announced that their electric vehicle (EV) division, Gridwealth EV, was recently awarded three National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants by Efficiency Maine Trust. The upcoming EV charging locations will be built in partnership with Champlain Energy Systems, an EnerSys authorized representative, and All-Pro Electric.
Maine received a $15 million NEVI federal grant, enabling nearly 600 EV chargers across the state – doubling the existing number of stations. Maine, in partnership with Efficiency Maine Trust, awarded three separate sites to Gridwealth EV:
• 140 Marginal Way, Portland, ME
• Bangor Airport Mall, Bangor, ME
• Shaw's Plaza, Windham, ME
“Our approach to EV charging infrastructure creates novel benefits for all parties,” said Todd Ford, chief strategy officer of Gridwealth. “We combine EV charging with battery energy storage systems to enable high-speed, low-cost charging with minimal modification to the grid, which in turn means faster deployment and a better charging experience. We’re looking forward to helping states build out their alternative fuel corridors and meet their energy transition goals on time.”
At each site, Gridwealth EV will own and operate an EnerSys Express station—a direct-current fast charger (DCFC), sometimes referred to as a Level 3 DC charger, paired with a battery energy storage system (BESS). Each station can simultaneously deliver 600kW of fast charge, with each pedestal capable of 150kW. This pairing enhances the reliability of the charging stations while taking pressure off the grid to power the stations on demand. Adding a BESS lowers the overall operating costs of charging stations by storing energy during off-peak hours, when grid demands are naturally lower, to be distributed throughout the rest of the day.
The NEVI program is a federal program led by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration that provides funding to all 50 states to electrify the country's busiest travel corridors. Over the next few years, the NEVI program will provide $5 billion to the acquisition, installation, and operation and maintenance of EV direct current (DCFC) stations.
About Gridwealth
Founded in 2013, Gridwealth is a fully integrated energy company that leverages its development, ownership, and control over solar power arrays, EV charging stations, and battery storage facilities to drive bottom-line benefits to its commercial & industrial customers. Gridwealth’s products range from third-party provision of energy assets (solar-as-a-tenant), retail electricity supply, discounted utility credits from remote solar farms, and BTM energy management from BESS, together with services spanning from portfolio-level real estate reviews, asset offtake procurement and billing, renewable energy certificate brokerage, power purchase agreements (PPAs), and facility operation and maintenance. Gridwealth partners with commercial and industrial property owners, private companies, public entities, independent power producers, and retail electricity brokers to generate economic benefits and verifiable environmental gains. The company is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with involvement in over 150 projects and a plan to have 500 MW of operating solar assets in its portfolio by 2027. For more information, visit www.gridwealth.com.
