Gridwealth Expands EV Charging to Delaware
New EV chargers benefit the grid with battery support.
This innovative approach sets a new standard for sustainable EV infrastructure, and we're excited to be deploying it in Delaware.”REHOBOTH, DE, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwealth, a renewable energy developer, operator, and supplier of retail electricity, today announced that their electric vehicle (EV) division, Gridwealth EV, was awarded a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grant by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). The upcoming EV charging location will be built in partnership with Champlain Energy Systems, an EnerSys authorized representative.
Delaware received nearly $18 million NEVI federal grant, to be distributed over five years, prioritizing locations along major highway corridors. Gridwealth will be building their improved design that includes a battery energy storage system (BESS) at 19563 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.
"Gridwealth is revolutionizing EV charging in Delaware with the introduction of our next-generation stations," said Todd Ford, chief strategy officer. "These high-speed, low-cost chargers combine cutting-edge design with battery storage to deliver a win-win for everyone. EV owners benefit from fast and affordable charging, and the grid experiences reduced strain thanks to off-peak recharging. This innovative approach sets a new standard for sustainable EV infrastructure, and we're excited to be deploying it in Delaware."
Gridwealth EV will own and operate an EnerSys Express station—a direct-current fast charger (DCFC), sometimes referred to as a Level 3 DC charger, paired with a battery energy storage system (BESS). The station can simultaneously deliver 600kW of fast charge, with each pedestal capable of 150kW. This pairing enhances the reliability of the charging stations while taking pressure off the grid to power the stations on demand. Adding a BESS lowers the overall operating costs of charging stations by storing energy during off-peak hours, when grid demands are naturally lower, to be distributed throughout the rest of the day.
The NEVI program is a federal program led by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration that provides funding to all 50 states to electrify the country's busiest travel corridors. Over the next few years, the NEVI program will provide $5 billion to the acquisition, installation, and operation and maintenance of EV direct current (DCFC) stations.
About Gridwealth
Founded in 2013, Gridwealth is a fully integrated energy company that leverages its development, ownership, and control over solar power arrays, EV charging stations, and battery storage facilities to drive bottom-line benefits to its commercial & industrial customers. Gridwealth’s products range from third-party provision of energy assets (solar-as-a-tenant), retail electricity supply, discounted utility credits from remote solar farms, and BTM energy management from BESS, together with services spanning from portfolio-level real estate reviews, asset offtake procurement and billing, renewable energy certificate brokerage, power purchase agreements (PPAs), and facility operation and maintenance. Gridwealth partners with commercial and industrial property owners, private companies, public entities, independent power producers, and retail electricity brokers to generate economic benefits and verifiable environmental gains. The company is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with involvement in over 150 projects and a plan to have 500 MW of operating solar assets in its portfolio by 2027. For more information, visit www.gridwealth.com.
