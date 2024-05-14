Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project Sends Historic & Iconoclastic Israeli Space Images to the Moon
At this moment in time when there is so much unpleasant news, this is a remarkable story of hope and optimism. This is a story of building the future and fueling inspiration.”JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project announced that it has sent historic and iconoclastic Israeli space images and photos to the Moon.
— Daniel Rockberger, co-Founder of the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project
According to Daniel Rockberger, co-founder of the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, “At this moment in time when there is so much unpleasant news, this is a remarkable story of hope and optimism. This is a story of building the future and fueling inspiration. This week in Israel is Yom Hazikaron, the national day of remembrance for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism. It is a year unlike any other in Israel's history, as the nation grieves for those lost and prays for the safe return of those being held hostage.”
As Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated previously that, “Mankind must soar to new heights… Let us walk in the footsteps, or rather soar in the flight paths, of Ilan Ramon and his fellow astronauts, and move upward and onward, harnessing the power of space, for the promise of Earth. Together, we can take space exploration—and our capacity for human collaboration—to new heights and save our planet from new and terrifying depths."
The Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) has arranged for an image of Ilan Ramon to be sent to the lunar surface as part of a 2024 mission led by Lonestar Data Holdings. According to ISC co-founder Michael Potter, “Sending an image of Ilan Ramon to the moon will be a powerful way to inspire young people to pursue their passions in science and technology.”
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to the study of the economics and policy of commercial activity in space. Through its fellowships, scholarships, and other research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially viable space economy, ensuring a safe and sustainable space environment, and advocating for the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind and the natural world. The Institute is an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project.
About the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism and Space Studies
The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project provides funding for talented Israeli post-graduate students to attend the Summer Space Studies Program at the International Space University (ISU). Over 80 Ilan Ramon Scholarships have been awarded over the past decade to help scholars to join the global space community and ecosystem.
Members of the Project’s board of advisors include astronauts Dr. Garrett Reisman, of USC, and Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, a professor at both MIT and the International Space University.
About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.
Lonestar has been founded by a proven team of experts from the Cloud and Space verticals to pioneer a future for data at the edge for all of us. Our mission is to apply abundance thinking and exponential technologies to the endless possibilities of lunar data storage for humanity and in so doing to the exploration of the Moon and beyond. Lonestar offers Global Backup, Global Refresh, and Global Restore. Lonestar's vision is fueled by remarkable investors led by Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund. Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures.
