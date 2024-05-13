MAD Security recognized as Contender for 2024 Best Places to Work Award
Leading Cybersecurity Provider MAD Security Recognized as Contender for 2024 Best Places to Work® Award, Highlighting Commitment to Employee Engagement
We are thrilled to be recognized as a contender for the Best Places to Work® Award—it's a testament to the vibrant spirit and unwavering dedication of our entire team at MAD Security.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD SECURITY RECOGNIZED AS CONTENDER FOR 2024 BEST PLACES TO WORK® AWARD BY THE HUNTSVILLE/MADISON COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
MAD Security, a leading cybersecurity provider dedicated to safeguarding businesses, proudly announces being named a contender for the 2024 Best Places to Work® Award by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. This acknowledgment underscores the commitment of MAD Security to foster a workplace culture prioritizing employee engagement and satisfaction.
MAD Security attributes this honor to the dedication and professionalism of its team members, whose unwavering commitment to representing our Core Values of Passion for High Standards and Constant Improvement, Integrity, Coachable (Collaboration), We Do the Work (Accountable), and Professionalism directly contributes to innovation, growth, and success. As a contender for this award, MAD Security remains steadfast in its mission to nurture a collaborative culture where highly valued employees thrive, recognizing that empowered and valued employees are more adept at serving our customers.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a contender for the Best Places to Work® Award—it's a testament to the vibrant spirit and unwavering dedication of our entire team at MAD Security," said Jeremy Conway, President and CEO. "This prestigious nomination not only celebrates our commitment but energizes us to elevate further a workplace where innovation thrives and every team member feels valued, significantly impacting the quality of service we deliver to our clients.”
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce Best Places to Work® Awards annually acknowledge companies fostering a workplace culture prioritizing employee engagement. Award recipients are chosen based on rigorous data collected through employee surveys, requiring companies to meet an engagement threshold. Winners are selected based on survey results, directly reflecting employee sentiments. The Best Places to Work® Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
ABOUT MAD SECURITY
MAD Security, LLC, established in 2010, is a veteran-owned cybersecurity firm committed to fortifying the security stance of defense industry clients such as aviation and aerospace, government contractors, financial institutions, technology providers, higher education institutions, and manufacturing sectors. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, and distinguished as a Top 250 MSSP by MSSP Alert, MAD Security provides top-tier managed services and technology solutions tailored to the needs of defense industry stakeholders.
