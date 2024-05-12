MPD Searching for Suspect in a Misdemeanor Sex Abuse Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who assaulted a woman in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street Northwest.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the victim was walking with a group at the listed location when the suspect approached her and made unwanted sexual contact. The victim fled the scene and was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slim build between 17 and 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hoody.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24070374

###