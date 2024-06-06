TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 Capital Pride Parade and Block Party

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following parking restrictions and street closures associated with the Capital Pride Parade and Block Party:

The Capital Pride Parade will assemble on 15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to U Street, NW and proceed east on T Street, NW south on 14th Street, NW east on Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, where it will disband on 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW. The Capital Pride Block Party will take place on 17th Street from P Street to Riggs Place, NW.

Motorists looking to traverse Northwest and downtown DC may use U Street, Massachusetts Avenue, Independence Avenue, 17th Street, NW, and the 3rd Street Tunnel.

Please note, although vehicular traffic will not be able to cross 14th Street between U Street, NW and Independence Avenue, SW during the parade, residents will still be able to access their homes if they live east or west of 14th Street. If you live between 16th Street and 14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW, please approach from 16th Street and officers will assist you getting home.

Residents and visitors needing to access the downtown corridor east of 14th Street, NW (City Center, Chinatown, and Capital One Arena) may enter from the east. These areas will experience intermittent traffic closures and motorists should expect delays.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 4:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1:00 a.m.:

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW

17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1:00 a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW

N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)

M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

K Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

E Street from 15th Street to13th Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street, NW Downtown

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to E Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.