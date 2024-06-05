Submit Release
MPD Seeks Suspect in a Stabbing

 

The Metropolitan Police Department's seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who assaulted a victim with a knife.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 12:51 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 1100 block of 45th Street, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/R0OOe2hWmJ4

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24085190

