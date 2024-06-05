MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Bicycle Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the theft of a bicycle in Northwest.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 7:51 p.m., the victim discovered two of their bicycles were stolen from the 3700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Video footage revealed that two suspects used tools to cut the locks off the bicycles. The suspects fled the scene on the stolen bicycles.

The suspects and bicycles were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24083595