MPD Makes Arrests in L’Enfant Plaza Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce two arrests in a Southwest robbery and seek help from the community in identifying additional suspects.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress in the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, Southwest. The victim reported that four suspects approached him, and one suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspects fled with the victim’s property.

A short time later, two suspects were located nearby and placed under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, and a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, were charged with Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

