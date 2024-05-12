MPD Investigating Hayes Street NE Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was located conscious and breathing and transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second man was transported to an area hospital where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Ellal Glover, of Northeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24070733

###