Ferndale Repertory Theatre Presents ‘The Prom’ May 24 – June 16

Ferndale Repertory Theatre presents

THE PROM

Sponsored by Firpo Law Firm, Lost Coast Communications Inc, KEET TV, and Hussey Financial Consulting Group of Stifel,

Running May 24 – June 16 with Friday and Saturday performance at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2PM

Ferndale Repertory Theatre (FRT) wraps up its 2023 – 2024 season with the Tony nominated musical comedy, The Prom. Book and Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar, and based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. The Prom is a heartfelt and hilarious musical comedy that’s been turning heads from Broadway to Netflix!

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical and nominated for 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

The Prom features a talented local cast of performers including Lily Herlihy as Emma Nolan, Grace Humphreys as Alyssa Greene, Warren Hardison as Barry Glickman, Jessy McQuade as DeeDee Allen, Merrick D. Yra as Trent Oliver, Elizabeth Erenberger as Angie Dickinson, Sarah Traywick as Shelly Saperstein, Jaison Chand as Mr. Hawkins, and Veronica Ruse as Mrs. Greene. The Prom ensemble includes Brandy Rose, Kaylee Steiner-Olson, James Morris, Leo Natharant, Chyona Edwards, Rebekah Perry, Valerie Rose Campbell, Kieran Specht, and Ken Waldvogel. This production is directed and choreographed by Jessie Gelormino with music direction by Elaine Yslas, scenic design by Jaiden Clark, costume design by Shay Heitzman, sound design by Rebecca Albee, properties by Roux Kratt, and stage management by Tyler Elwell.

The Prom opens Friday, May 24 and runs through Sunday, June 16 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 PM and Sunday performances at 2 PM.

To purchase tickets:

Online: ferndalerep.org

Phone: 707-786-5483

In Person: theater box office, located at 447 Main Street in Ferndale, opens 30 mins before curtain

Ticket prices:

$18 – General Admission

$16 – Students

$16 – Seniors

A $2 Historical Building Preservation Fee will be added to each ticket. This fund helps us to make your visit more comfortable and keeps our building in good repair.

Performance schedule:

Friday, May 24 at 7:30 PM (opening night)

Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 26 at 2:00 PM (matinee)

Friday, May 31 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 2 at 2:00 PM (matinee)

Friday, June 7 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 PM (matinee)

Friday, June 14 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 16 at 2:00 PM (closing matinee)