Celebrate the Life of Sharon E Peterson, 1940-2024

Sharon E Peterson

October 3, 1940 -February 16, 2024

Sharon Elizabeth Fifer was born on October 3, 1940, in San Mateo, to E.W. “Willy” Fifer and Marjorie Mason Fifer and was raised in the Scott Valley area outside Yreka. She passed away in Arcata on February 16, 2024. When Sharon was three years old, she was diagnosed with polio and spent her life working through those challenges. Sharon first married Johnny Moore and had two children, William “Bill” Moore and Tina Moore. She was next married to Ronald Swihart and had son Ron Swihart Jr. and in 1967 she married her husband of 57 years, George “Buzzy” Peterson. Sharon worked at Granada Care Home in the 1980’s and then accepted a position at Glen Paul School in Eureka as a teacher’s aide where she worked until her retirement. She always spoke fondly of her time there, the students she had and the friendships she made.

Sharon is predeceased by parents Willy and Marge and her brother William (Bill) Willis Fifer as well as her brother-in-law John Coonrod and sister-in-law Joyce Peterson Coonrod in Oregon.

Sharon is survived by her husband Buzzy, her children Bill (Lynn) Moore, Tina (Larry) Wood and Ron (Paula) Swihart, grandchildren Nicole Moore, Kaitlyn Swihart, Alison Wood, Jory Wood, Ethan (Heidi) Swihart and Mason Wood and by great-grandson Cole Taylor, her sister-in-law Bonnie Fifer and her sister-in-law Karen (Al) Clark.

A celebration of Sharon’s life is being held on Saturday May 18, 2024 starting at 1pm at the Moose Lodge on Sutter Road in McKinleyville. A private family interment at the Fort Jones cemetery will be held at a later date where she will be laid to rest with her parents and brother.