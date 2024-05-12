MSAR Government response to U.S. report mentioning Macao

MACAU, May 12 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government expresses strong opposition to the unsubstantiated accusations by the United States of America, making reference to the United Nations Human Rights Council’s latest periodic review of Macao and amendments introduced to the city’s Law on Safeguarding National Security.

Such baseless accusations were contained in a self-styled report for the year 2023 published recently by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China of the U.S.

In July 2022, the MSAR underwent a review by the United Nations Human Rights Council on the implementation of provisions related to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. In its concluding observations, the Human Rights Council raised some suggestions and welcomed the legislative and policy measures taken by the MSAR Government in relevant areas, and appreciated the constructive dialogue with the MSAR Government delegation as part of the periodic report process.

The report recently released by the U.S. adopts a selective approach of the concluding observations of the Human Rights Council, in a typical practice of quoting parts of the report out of context that does not gain popularity.

The amendments to the MSAR’s Law on Safeguarding National Security drew extensively from legislative experience in other jurisdictions, while fully considering Macao’s legal traditions and social realities, and strictly adhering to international human rights conventions. Work relating to the safeguarding of national security has been carried out in strict accordance with legal provisions and due process. A balance has been struck in order to safeguard the fundamental rights and freedoms of residents, while preventing and punishing acts that endanger national security.

It is hoped that the U.S. Congress and the relevant committee respect facts, eliminate biases, and cease interfering in the internal affairs of the MSAR using as an excuse human rights issues.