Xia Baolong to visit Macao

MACAU, May 12 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, will visit Macao from 13 to 19 May, in order to get better understanding on the latest developments in Macao society and its economy.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today thanked the central authorities, on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), for the longstanding care and support for Macao. Mr Ho sent his warmest welcome to Mr Xia for making another visit to Macao after last year. The MSAR Government would make proper arrangements for the visit to ensure it every success.