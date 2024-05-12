FEMA Clean and Sanitize Assistance Available

OKLAHOMA CITY – If your home was damaged during the recent severe storms and tornadoes but you can still live in it safely, you may qualify for up to $300 from FEMA and the State to help with cleanup. This assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters whose homes were damaged between April 25 and May 9.

You may qualify if:

You live in a county designated for Individual Assistance: currently Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc counties.

If you own your home and FEMA inspection determines it was damaged by the disaster, but is habitable;

If you are a renter and the inspector notes that you can live on the property, but cleanup is needed or has already been done.

The damage is not covered by your insurance.

FEMA determines your disaster-damaged home is safe to occupy.

You save your receipts from any supplies, materials or paid help.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

For in-person help, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at:

Murray County Extension Office

3490 Highway 7 West

Sulphur, OK 73086

(The Extension Office is the smaller building at this address.)

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.