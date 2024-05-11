Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A1003252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2024 @ 0907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: MMU Highschool, Jericho

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly conduct

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Kenneally                                         

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/11/2024 at approximately 0907 hours, Vermont State Police received a report about an individual acting disorderly at the Jericho Center Country Store. While responding to the location Troopers were updated that the male was in the rear parking lot of MMU Highschool. Troopers arrived and identified the male as Joseph Kenneally (48) of Milton, VT. While attempting to engage in conversation with Kenneally, he attempted to run away from Troopers and continued to cause a disturbance at the school. Ultimately Kenneally was taken into custody and transported to the Williston State Police barracks for processing. Kenneally was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/11/2024 @ 0830 AM.            

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov 

