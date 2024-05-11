Williston Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
CASE#:24A1003252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2024 @ 0907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: MMU Highschool, Jericho
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly conduct
ACCUSED: Joseph Kenneally
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/11/2024 at approximately 0907 hours, Vermont State Police received a report about an individual acting disorderly at the Jericho Center Country Store. While responding to the location Troopers were updated that the male was in the rear parking lot of MMU Highschool. Troopers arrived and identified the male as Joseph Kenneally (48) of Milton, VT. While attempting to engage in conversation with Kenneally, he attempted to run away from Troopers and continued to cause a disturbance at the school. Ultimately Kenneally was taken into custody and transported to the Williston State Police barracks for processing. Kenneally was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/11/2024 @ 0830 AM.
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
