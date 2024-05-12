P1 Padel Las Vegas Open May 17th - 19th 2024 "powered by playbypoint " announces full sponsor line up
Hosted by P1 Padel, powered by Playbypoint and partnered by Slazenger; Estrella; Nox; Escapology; Osaka; Padel Travel Club; SaveMyPlay; Sportsfield SpecialitiesLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Las Vegas Open set to take place 17-19th May 2024 will be hosted by P1 Padel at its flagship club located at 1876 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117.
P1 Padel Group together with the following lineup of premier level sponsors will elevate the experience for attendees and players and provide a unique blend of entertainment, innovation, and inspiration.
playbypoint: lead sponsor who provide a seamless customer experience with a customized all-in-one booking solution.
Slazenger Padel: over a 100 years of racket experience and the official ball supplier to the LV Open.
Estrella Galicia: deep association and supporters of padel bring refreshment to the LV Open
Nox Sports USA: Spanish padel specialists now in the USA with new distributors.
Osaka World: padel equipment specialists and the official LV Open shirt sponsor.
Escapology: entertainment specialists in escape-rooms are keen to solve the next great puzzle, who will be crowned champions.
Padel Travel Club: organizer of padel camps and experiences, Las Vegas will be their next destination.
Sportsfield Specialties: padel construction specialists, see their padding solutions in action at the Open.
Savemyplay.com: AI-powered sports camera system capturing the best shots at the LV Open.
Discovery Museum of Las Vegas and Mezcla are Community Partners for the event.
The Las Vegas Open will be a celebration of sporting prowess, record USPA prize money and community. The support of these sponsors further reinforces its status as a must-attend event. As excitement continues to build leading up to the big day, organizers are working tirelessly to ensure every aspect of the event exceeds expectations. Attendees can still purchase tickets at https://www.sitickets.com/p1padellasvegasopen.
For more information about the Las Vegas Open and its sponsors, please contact lasvegasopen@p1padel.com .
