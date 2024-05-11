Submit Release
ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 89 SB EXIT 13(SHELBURNE)

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I89 SB at Exit 13; Shelburne Exit is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

