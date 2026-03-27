Traffic Alert - Fairfax, VT Route 104 / Main St is closed from Austin Rd to VT Route 104A for a working fire scene

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Fairfax, VT Route 104 / Main St is closed from Austin Rd to VT Route 104A for a working fire scene has both lanes obstructed in the area of due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.