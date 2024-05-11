The Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "MJS Investment Company" to improve tourism experiences
The Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "MJS Investment Company" to improve tourism experiencesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th, 2024, the Saudi Tourism Authority and "MJS Investment Company" signed a memorandum of understanding in the Saudi pavilion. The memorandum aims to develop unique tourism experiences for targeted segments in the GCC and launch joint digital campaigns to attract tourists to visit Saudi.
This MoU aims to develop unique tourism experiences, including specialized Saudi cooking courses, opportunities to taste Saudi food such as dates, coffee, and other culinary tours, and trips to factories or restaurants. These experiences will be tailored to suit the specific needs and interests of the targeted segments in the GCC and promoted through various marketing channels.
MJS Investment Company is a rapidly expanding company specializing in restaurant projects in the Kingdom. Its focus is on attracting and operating top restaurants throughout the region and the Middle East with the help of flexible franchise partnerships. It strives to make Saudi Arabia a global destination for exceptional dining experiences. Its efforts align with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals, demonstrating its commitment to contributing to the country's progress.
This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arabian hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.
