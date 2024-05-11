Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "egylière" to attract tourists and promote unique Saudi tourist destinations
Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "egylière" to attract tourists and promote unique Saudi tourist destinationsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th, 2024, the Saudi Tourism Authority and "egylière" signed a memorandum of understanding in the Saudi pavilion. This memorandum aims to explore ways for the two parties to cooperate to promote Saudi tourism destinations and highlight the company's products and services.
The MoU includes egylière commitment to promote luxury Saudi destinations on its platforms and introduce its products and services to tourism companies and the authority's commercial partners. Moreover, it will explore new opportunities to promote exceptional luxury services in collaboration with the authority after the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai.
egylière is committed to be one of the best luxury service providers in the Middle East & North Africa region. Our aim is redefine luxury travel by delivering personalized experiences that exceed expectations. We strive to inspire unforgettable memories and elevate the travel experience.
As a Luxury Concierge & Travel Agency, we have built our brand on three pillars: extraordinary experience, an entrepreneurial mindset, and business excellence.
Egylière is committed to enriching the lives of our clients through meaningful experiences and an unparalleled access to the world of luxury. We have been serving the world's most discerning travellers for over 15 Years.
This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arabian hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.
