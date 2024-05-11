Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "Quintessentially" to attract tourists to unique destinations in the Kingdom
Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "Quintessentially" to attract tourists to unique destinations in the KingdomDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th, 2024, the Saudi Tourism Authority and "Quintessentially" signed a memorandum of understanding in the Saudi pavilion. This memorandum aims to collaborate with the Saudi Tourism Authority to offer unique services and products for tourists and commercial partners.
The MoU was signed to enable tourism companies to access Quintessentially's luxurious products and services. Moreover, it will pave the way for new opportunities for collaboration between both parties while also working to enhance operational relationships between Quintessentially and commercial partners of the Saudi Tourism Authority.
Quintessentially is a global leadership company in luxury lifestyle management, founded in 2000 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Throughout the year, the organization provides services 24/7 to its members through over 45 offices located in numerous cities throughout the world. In 2006, Quintessentially commenced operations in the Middle East and has since built a broad client base in the region, enhancing its global leadership position in concierge and luxury lifestyle management. Its activities range from pioneering services in tourism and travel, real estate, activities and event management, and educational services, with a commitment to its role in British communities through the Quintessentially Foundation.
This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arabian hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.
STA
STA
email us here