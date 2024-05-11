Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,345 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Tourism Authority and noon.com signed an MoU to promote tourism events in Saudi Arabia at the ATM in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th, 2024, the Saudi Tourism Authority and noon.com, the Middle East’s leading homegrown digital marketplace, signed a memorandum of understanding in the "Visit Saudi" pavilion. It aims to improve the customer experience, explore opportunities for cooperation to enhance the tourism experience, and launch seasonal campaigns to attract more tourists to Saudi.

The MoU was signed to collaborate on developing booking engines for noon.com and provide exclusive deals and welcome packages. This agreement also includes reselling tickets to customers in the Gulf countries and Egypt, as well as utilizing specialized promotional channels to reach target customers.…

Headquartered in Riyadh, noon has cultivated a digital ecosystem of products and services, serving as a key partner for the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). Through collaborative efforts, noon will support and promote STA's diverse events across the Kingdom, fostering a vibrant cultural landscape and facilitating tourism growth in Saudi Arabia.

This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arab hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.

STA
STA
email us here

You just read:

Saudi Tourism Authority and noon.com signed an MoU to promote tourism events in Saudi Arabia at the ATM in Dubai

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more