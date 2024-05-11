Saudi Tourism Authority and noon.com signed an MoU to promote tourism events in Saudi Arabia at the ATM in Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th, 2024, the Saudi Tourism Authority and noon.com, the Middle East’s leading homegrown digital marketplace, signed a memorandum of understanding in the "Visit Saudi" pavilion. It aims to improve the customer experience, explore opportunities for cooperation to enhance the tourism experience, and launch seasonal campaigns to attract more tourists to Saudi.
The MoU was signed to collaborate on developing booking engines for noon.com and provide exclusive deals and welcome packages. This agreement also includes reselling tickets to customers in the Gulf countries and Egypt, as well as utilizing specialized promotional channels to reach target customers.…
Headquartered in Riyadh, noon has cultivated a digital ecosystem of products and services, serving as a key partner for the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). Through collaborative efforts, noon will support and promote STA's diverse events across the Kingdom, fostering a vibrant cultural landscape and facilitating tourism growth in Saudi Arabia.
This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arab hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.
STA
The MoU was signed to collaborate on developing booking engines for noon.com and provide exclusive deals and welcome packages. This agreement also includes reselling tickets to customers in the Gulf countries and Egypt, as well as utilizing specialized promotional channels to reach target customers.…
Headquartered in Riyadh, noon has cultivated a digital ecosystem of products and services, serving as a key partner for the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). Through collaborative efforts, noon will support and promote STA's diverse events across the Kingdom, fostering a vibrant cultural landscape and facilitating tourism growth in Saudi Arabia.
This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arab hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.
STA
STA
email us here