St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / Negligent Operation / Assault of a Protected Professional
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4003607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/10/24 - 1704
STREET: Severance Hill
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Willey Farm Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shannon Rios
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christine Morey
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: ON 5/10/24 at approximately 1704 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Severance Hill in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed the operator of Vehicle 1, Rios (age 28) has operated her vehicle in a negligent manner causing her to crash into Vehicle 2. While speaking with Rios, Troopers observed numerous signs of impairment. Rios was subsequently placed under arrest for Suspicion on DUI and Negliegent Operation. Rios was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. During processing Rios assault a Trooper with the State Police. Rios was issued a citation for DUI, Negligent Operation, and Assault of a Protected Professional and is scheduled to appear to Caledonia Superior Court – Criminal Division on 05/20/24 at 0830. Rios was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex for detox.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - T23 VSA1038 and T23 VSA 1081(a)
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Caledonia
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2024 at 0830
