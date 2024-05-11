St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / Negligent Operation / Assault of a Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4003607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/10/24 - 1704

STREET: Severance Hill

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Willey Farm Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shannon Rios

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christine Morey

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: ON 5/10/24 at approximately 1704 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Severance Hill in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed the operator of Vehicle 1, Rios (age 28) has operated her vehicle in a negligent manner causing her to crash into Vehicle 2. While speaking with Rios, Troopers observed numerous signs of impairment. Rios was subsequently placed under arrest for Suspicion on DUI and Negliegent Operation. Rios was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. During processing Rios assault a Trooper with the State Police. Rios was issued a citation for DUI, Negligent Operation, and Assault of a Protected Professional and is scheduled to appear to Caledonia Superior Court – Criminal Division on 05/20/24 at 0830. Rios was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex for detox.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - T23 VSA1038 and T23 VSA 1081(a)

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2024 at 0830

