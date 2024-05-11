MPD Arrest Suspect in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have announced an arrest has been made in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, at approximately 1:38 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was inside of an establishment, in the 4100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s wallet from his pocket. As the suspect was fleeing, a citizen was able to stop the suspect until police arrived.

39-year-old Aaron Herndon of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 24070154