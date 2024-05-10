Suspects Arrested in Stolen Car, Gun Recovered

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce the arrest of two men. One was tied to 10 offenses that occurred in March across the District.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 4:03 p.m., officers were patrolling in the 1800 block of Wiltberger Street, Northwest, when they observed suspects enter a recently stolen vehicle. Officers detained the occupants of the vehicle and a firearm was recovered.

The passenger of the vehicle, 52-year-old Olufemi Williams of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24069670, 24069676

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Ron Edward Middleton of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24069670, 24069676

As a result of the detective’s investigation, Middleton was additionally charged with the following offenses:

Theft First Degree Stolen Auto , March 10, 2024, 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24036585

, March 10, 2024, 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. Theft First Degree Stolen Auto , March 10, 2024, 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24036734

, March 10, 2024, 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. Theft First Degree Stolen Auto , March 10, 2024, 1300 block of Perry Place, Northeast. CCN: 24036963

, March 10, 2024, 1300 block of Perry Place, Northeast. Armed Robbery , March 10, 2024, 1800 block of 6th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24036781

, March 10, 2024, 1800 block of 6th Street, Northwest. Theft First Degree Stolen Auto , March 12, 2024, 100 block of Q Street, Northeast. CCN: 24037769

, March 12, 2024, 100 block of Q Street, Northeast. Armed Robbery , March 12, 2024, Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24037734

, March 12, 2024, Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. Armed Robbery , March 12, 2024, 1200 block of Pleasant Street, Southeast. CCN: 24037821

, March 12, 2024, 1200 block of Pleasant Street, Southeast. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) , March 12, 2024, 600 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 24037969

, March 12, 2024, 600 block of T Street, Northwest. Armed Carjacking , March 13, 2024, 1100 block of 1st Street, Northwest. CCN: 24038031

, March 13, 2024, 1100 block of 1st Street, Northwest. Endangerment with a Firearm, March 13, 2024, 1100 block of 1st Place, Northwest. CCN 24038027

These cases remain under investigation.

