Clue Genetics appoints Ryan Busch to its advisory board

We are delighted to have someone with Ryan’s experience and contacts on our advisory team; we look forward to him working with us to help negotiate and structure future transactions.”
— Dr. Oliver Ratcliffe
ALAMEDA ISLAND, CA, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clue Genetics Inc. (Clue) has announced the appointment of Mr. Ryan Busch to its advisory board. Ryan is a seasoned business executive with 30 years of experience, having worked across sectors in both large and small companies. He has a finance and operations background and previously held senior positions at Mellon Ventures, Eaton Corporation and Koch Industries. Ryan has extensive experience in fund raising and deal execution and will assist the Clue Genetics Board and leadership team in securing future rounds of capital investment. Dr. Oliver Ratcliffe, Executive Chairman of Clue, commented, “We are delighted to have someone with Ryan’s experience and contacts on our advisory team; we look forward to him working with us to help negotiate and structure future transactions.”

About Clue Genetics: Clue Genetics is a leader in fungal genomics and owns a large diverse proprietary collection of microbial strains. The firm is deploying metabologenomic and synthetic biology approaches to develop fungi-derived molecules towards a broad range of application including new treatments for disease, tackling pollution and more sustainable inputs for agriculture.

