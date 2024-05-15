POP VISIONARY MkX LAUNCHES NEW SINGLE WITH THE DROP OF HIS INFECTIOUS AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL “MAN ON A MISSION”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Even as the video for his last track “Bright Side” picks up steam on major international outlets like MTV US, Latin America, MTV Brazil, LA-TV, multi-talented, loud and proud pop visionary MkX launches into 2024 with his powerhouse new single MAN ON A MISSION out today. The first of a series he will be dropping throughout 2024.
Written by MkX, Myah Marie (Britney Spears, RuPaul, Selena Gomez) and Brandon Colbein (Zayn, Kehlani, Hayley Kiyoko) and produced by MkX, the powerhouse song incorporates the singer/songwriter’s electro-pop, hyperpop and R&B influences while weaving a no-holds barred autobiographical narrative that taps into both his myriad of influences, bold ambitions and desire to express his unique individuality through his music and his fashion. No stranger to radio airplay, MkX songs have been featured on Sirius XM, The iHeart Dunkin’ Music Lounge and have charted on the Mediabase Top 40 charts. He has landed shows with Ariana Grande, Christina Perri, and Rixton as part of a duo with his sister on drums and has played multiple Pride events across the country.
“I’ve always had a very strong vision of my artistry sonically and visually,” MkX says. “I’m extremely determined when it comes to my music/visuals/career, so I wanted to write a song that serves as a lyrical artist statement. A song that explains who I am, what I do and why I do what I do. I touch on the things I’ve learned throughout my journey being an artist/performer since I was eight years old. It takes a lot of patience, strength and willpower to stay true to your artistry and creativity. Over the years, different people in the industry have tried to change my sound and image to be less outlandish, attempting to ‘straight-wash’ me. I’ve been on a mission not only to express my individuality but also to show others how liberating it is to express yourself to the fullest.”
MkX wanted the music video, directed by Scott McCullough (best known for his extensive award-winning work with Prince), to look like how the song sounds – dark, sleek and futuristic with hints of 80’s nostalgia. Scouring the internet for indie designers and looking through a ton of stores in Los Angeles to find unique clothes that “scream MkX,” the singer incorporated a lot of outlandish high fashion looks as well as a few older pieces of clothing with sentimental value. The video also incorporates a lot of geometric shapes, silhouettes and exaggerated proportions. The video was choreographed by Ian Mckenzie (Lady Gaga) MkX says, “I knew exactly how I wanted everything to look. It was just a matter of making my vision come to life.”
Confirmed Pride Events
Milwaukee Pride - June 6
DC Pride - June 9
Augusta Pride - June 21
West Hartford Pride- June 22
Charlotte Pride - August 17
Oakland Pride - September 8
Jennifer Lyneis
