WILL MOSELEY RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'IT’S YOU' — A LOVE LETTER TO THAT ONE SPECIAL SOMEONE

Artwork By Nick Sarpa

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country artist and American Idol Season 22 runner-up Will Moseley returns with a heartfelt new single, “It’s You” out today listen HERE. The soulful song is about the kind of love that stops you in your tracks—where one song can bring back all the memories of that one special person."It’s You" is a song about emotion,” says Moseley. “It’s about that feeling you get when a song comes on and it instantly takes you to the person you love. We wanted to bottle that moment and put it into music.”Hailing from Hazlehurst, Georgia, Moseley didn’t pick up a guitar until college. After transferring from Maryville College where he played Division III football at Georgia Southern University, he suffered three concussions in two seasons, ending his athletic career. That loss led him to music, where he found a new purpose performing in every local bar that would have him.Time on the road and time spent writing have solidified his musical style. With more music on the way this fall, Will is excited to continue showcasing the soulful, gravelly tone of his instantly recognizable voice.Following Idol, Moseley has continued to carve out his own lane in country music. He released his debut single, “Everything But Me,” on December 6, a tongue-in-cheek breakup anthem with a laid-back, Jimmy Buffett-esque energy. Prior to that, he gave fans a surprise holiday treat with a heartfelt Southern-infused cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” showcasing both his versatility and charm. His last single "Mechanic" released in March landed Moseley at #38 on the Global Itunes Country Chart. With the popularity of that song Moseley released an alternate version of the track called "Mechanic- Broken Man's Version." In a major milestone, Moseley played his first arena show at the close of 2024, opening for the Zac Brown Band during their New Year’s Eve concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. In 2025, he stayed on the road opening for powerhouse acts including the Marshall Tucker Band, Riley Green, Clint Black, Brantley Gilbert, Ella Langley and more.Tour dates are listed below, with additional shows to be announced soon:7/31 - Snead, AL8/1 - Owensboro, KY8/8 - Macon, GA8/10 - St. Augustine, FL8/15 - Springfield, GA8/16 - Russellville, AL8/21 - Toccoa, GA8/22 - Monroe, NC8/23 - Reston, VA9/11 - Gainesville, FL9/12 - St. Petersburg, FL9/13 - Sanford, FL10/3 - Leesburg, GA10/4 - Millen, GA

