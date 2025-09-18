Brother-Sister Duo Dorsten to Release Haunting New Single 'Hush' October 1

Photo Provided By Dorsten Photo Provided By Dorsten

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed brother-sister duo Dorsten are set to unveil their emotionally charged new single “Hush” on October 1, 2025. Listen HERE Known for their cinematic arrangements, intricate harmonies, and evocative storytelling, Dorsten continues to captivate listeners with a hauntingly beautiful track that explores the darker complexities of love.“‘Hush’ is about the suffocating grip of a toxic relationship and how blind you can become when you think you’re in love,” shares Dorsten. “It’s both a warning and a confession — a song that mirrors the push and pull between passion and pain.”Fresh off multiple performances at Summerfest and the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, Dorsten has been winning over audiences on extensive tours across the U.S., Europe, and Canada. They were honored to be direct support for Mark Ambor, taking them around the U.S. and Europe, followed by a 17-city European tour opening for Tophouse, Bobby Alu, and Tom Walker. The Arizona-based duo have also opened for Beth Hart and recently completed a 9-city Canadian tour.About Dorsten:A brother sister duo, blending the vibe and nuance of Noah Kahan with the power vocals of Adele. With remarkable vocals from Sophie and masterful instrumentation from Alex, the duo have earned multiple awards for their self-produced, self-written, and self-mastered music — designing their own album art and directing their own videos. Their debut EP, To The River (2024), received glowing reviews, with the title single resonating deeply with listeners. From national and international tours to major festival stages, Dorsten’s heartfelt performances and timeless songwriting continue to connect with fans worldwide.Dorsten will be embarking on a Pacific Northwest Tour including shows in Eugene, Portland, Bend, Seattle, then on to Michigan (AnnArbor), Ontario Canada, UK and Europe. They have a hometown show at the ASU Kerr in Scottsdale, Arizona.Check out their website for the most updated tour information .Follow on socials

